Video: Young professionals bat for Nashik’s USP

NASHIK: Nashik is known for its rich cultural heritage, tradition, custom, tourism and hosts numerous festivals. The city is having a well established industrial hub and now also made its identity as the wine capital of India. And of course, great weather conditions and greater road connectivity also adds to its USP (universal selling point), making Nashik as the land of ample opportunities for young professionals and budding entrepreneurs.

As the city is hosting a 3-day property expo 2018 by CREDAI Nashik Metro, for its esteemed customers, at Dongare Vastigruh grounds here beginning today (December 21) to December 23, Deshdoot Times on eve of the expo, held a special interactive session with the Generation Next – a group of second generation real estate professionals who are consistently contributing and adding their new ideas, thoughts, innovations and knowledge to develop, promote and establish their businesses.

Executive Editor Dr Vaishali Balajiwale elaborately interacted with these young professionals on how business is changing in the present scenario, how they look at the change and what they are applying and want to add more to this – like green projects, without compromising quality and credibility.

On the occasion, dignitaries Nishit Atal, Tejas Chavan, Shushil Bagad, Sunil Baphana, Ajinkya Nahar and Shubham Rajegaonkar from renowned business houses shared their views and ideas amidst changing the business prospect of the city.