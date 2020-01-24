Video : Roses bloom to share happiness

NASHIK :

The 4th Flower Show, being organised by Nasiklub was inaugurated on Thursday by the founder of Deshdoot Devkisan Sarda.

The three days’ Flower Show starting today to January 26 will be open for Nashikites free of cost. It will give a chance to Nashikites to see various types of roses and seasonal flowers under one roof.

There are around 200 species of roses collected at Nasiklub from all parts of the country. The Show also has 15 different seasonal flower species. There are around 1,000 different flower pots. With a variety of roses, Nashikites can also take the joy of Chysanthemun or Shevanti, Begonia, Kale, Brazilian Butterfly, Celosia, Impassion, Selvia, Adenium, Dahlia, Calendula, Geranium, Dianthus, Petunia and other flower species.

There are around 1200 blooming roses in the Show. The roses have been brought from various parts of the country including Kharagpur of West Bengal and Dehradun.

The three-day show will be open for Nashikites from 9 am to 6 pm. There will be no charges. The organizers have requested Nashikites to take the joy of the Flower Show.

Want To Participate?

Nashikites can too participate in the Show by highlighting their rose plants. The organizers have requested that interested Nashikites can participate in the Show. Around 15 participants have already registered and put their plants at the Show.

In this Flower Show, flower lovers will witness rose flower varieties in Mughal garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition, seasonal flowers are also on display. Nashikites should visit the Flower Show.

– Rameshwar Sarda, Organiser, Flower Show

Renowned flower decorators Himani Jethwa and Priya Jethwa have made flower designs of the Show. The doll decorated with flowers and creepers will be the main attraction of the Show.