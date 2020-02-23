Video : Pushpotsav to spread word about NMC scheme

NASHIK :

With the flower festival, Pushpotsav 2020, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is using the event to spread the word about various things including the schemes and ease of living survey. The Puspotsav is getting a very good response from the Nashikites. The corporation is getting a very good benefit from it and is spreading the word about its various schemes through the event.

The corporation is using the announcement of the schemes run by it to spread the word about it in public. While the digital information boards have been put up at various places by NMC to inform about some schemes. The QR code and link for ease of living survey have been stick at every corner and stall. Information about various schemes of the social welfare department is also for public display with necessary information. The announcements about property tax, Swatch Sarveskhsan, waste management, malnutrition is also being made at the corporation.

As a part of Ease of Living Index assessment, a Citizen Perception Survey is being conducted in Nashik city on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The ministry has said that it is a very important component of assessment exercises as it will help the MoHUA for capturing the perception of citizens.

with respect to the quality of life in the city. The corporation has requested to take part in the survey. Priya Tuljapurkar to conclude Pushpotsav Today the four-day flower festival of Nashik Municipal Corporation will be concluded. The renowned Marathi actress Priya Tuljapurkar will be present on the occasion of the conclusion ceremony. The winners of various competitions under Pushpotsav 2020, will be awarded by the hands of actress Tuljapurkar.