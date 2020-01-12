NASHIK:

The 18th addition of the Nashik Run for Aid held successfully on Saturday. The charitable marathon event saw crowd of around 15,000 Nashikites at Mahatmanagar ground. The Nashik Run Charitable Trust had organized this run with the help of various companies, NGOs and other organisations. The run was joined by around 300 athletes from Nashik. The Nashikites came together for the help of the needy and poor.

The marathon was flagged off by the down syndrome suffering swimmer Swayam Patil at morning 8:30 am in the chilling cold. On the occasion deputy police commissioner Shrikrishna Kokate, Mahindra and Mahindra’s Pradeep Deshmukh, founder of Nashik Run Saumitra Bhattacharya, chairman S H Banerjee, general secretary Anil Daithankar, Anil Chintavar, Sudhir Yeolekar, Rajaram Kasar, Mohan Patil, Bosch vice president H B Thontesh, Prabal Ray, Mohan Patil, Salil Raje, foreign guests Toyokazo Watanabe, John Alivar Royal, Woolf Adrial, James Cashel and others were present on the occasion. At the time Kisan Tadavi, Poonam Sonawane, Abhijit Nirkud and trainer Virendra Singh highlighted the event as they ran with marathon torch. The marathon for the differently-abled was flagged off by Bhattacharya.

Around 20 foreign guests also joined the marathon on Saturday. Before the marathon, a warm-up session of the Zumba was organized for runners. The Nashik Run has initiated more than 350 projects so far.

108 service felicitated

The ambulance service of 108 was felicitated on the occasion for providing emergency service in Golden Hours to patients. The Nashik Run provides economical support to the ambulance service. The ambulance service has provided service to around 38 lakh patients.

The funds collected from Nashik Run are spent on social causes. The Nashik run gave funds of Rs 1.25 crore. Nashik Run initiative will fund three Olympic athletes. The funds will be provided by IPCOS and Bosch Pvt Ltd. Altogether 15 schools in the district have been provided with digital classrooms. It is the credibility of the event that without any prize or numbers the people are participating in such big numbers.

– Harishankar Banerjee, (President,

Nashik Run Charitable Trust)