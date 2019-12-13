VIDEO: Committed to inclusive development of Nashik: MLA Pharande

NASHIK:

Striking a balance between pending developmental projects during the last 5-year term, and taking up of new civic works for the next five-year term, sitting MLA from Nashik (central) Devyani Pharande, in an interactive session with Deshdoot Times, and Deshdoot Executive Editor Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, in a first Deshdoot Political Katta, shared her views, ideas and opinions on multifarious developmental works undertaken & implemented in the city.

Terming Deshdoot Political Katta as the platform to connect with people directly, MLA Pharande said, “As I am well aware and conversant with the civic problems of Nashik (central) Assembly constituency to which I am representing for second consecutive term, I have been trying my level best to speed up developmental works worth over Rs 50 crore which is much higher than the fund allocated under the MLA Fund. There are several projects which are in pipeline for approval. While the new state government is focusing on winding up of old projects. I would, nevertheless, will take consistent follow-up to accelerate civic works.”

“For planned development of old Nashik area, besides approving 4 FSI (Floor Space Index), I am focusing on micro-planning of the area. I have also attended cabinet-level meetings to issue tender to Crisil for cluster assessment report. While to give justice to gavthan (village area) for balanced development, I am seeking active public participation,” she stated.

Explaining parameters for the flood-line and embankment at river Godavari, the two-time MLA revealed that the central water and power research station (CWPRS) has submitted reports to the NMC on drawing a flood-line along the Godavari. She further stated that the rise in flood level by 3.5 meters at the river basin is the impact of small height bridges, silt and unwarranted concretisation. A proposal has been given to remove silt from the river basin between the stretch Holkar bridge and forest nursery. The building of mechanical embankment is in pipeline to cope with flash floods caused by heavy rainfall.

“We would focus on new industries and generation of employment opportunities in the region. We need to work on rapid industrial development at Akrale in Dindori. For a monument of Veer Savarkar, fund of Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned. To promote religious tourism, Goda aarti in line with Ganga aarti has also been started, MLA Pharande stated.

“Responsibility increased further as people from Nashik (central) have reposed their faith on me. I am committed to the progressive development of Nashik with focus on basic infrastructure. I’ve to focus on key areas of raising the standard of education, developing health facilities and civic infrastructure besides promoting agro-tourism and preserving the religious heritage of this holy town,” MLA Pharande added to her future development plans for Nashik.