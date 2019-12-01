Video: Balanced diet and exercise must in winter: Experts

NASHIK:

The mercury in district is dropping slowly. The chills can be experienced in night. The weather department has also said that the temperature will drop further in district. The diet and exercising becomes very important in this condition to tackle with the cold and maintain immunity. Frequency of outbreak of various diseases especially related to Acute Respiratory Disease (ARI) increases in winter. I such condition Deshdoot in its special segment of Deshdoot Samwad Katta had a discussion on diet and exercising during the winter.

The experts explained that the food, nutrition and exercising in winter both are very important. One should forget about dieting during winter to maintain the immunity and gather energy to tackle with cold. The panel included the technical advisor at AYUSH wellness hub Delhi, Dr Abhay Kulkarni, Dr Sushma Duggad who runs a laughter club in city and gives laughter therapy, Dr Sagar Bhalerao a pediatrician and fitness trainer Krishna Nagare. The panel discussed that the diet is very important during winter. In Ayurveda, the winter has been explained a season of nature to gain energy. The dieting plans should be avoided during winter. The food like oily food, sweets, staples, fatty foods, dry fruits, seasonal fruits and such healthy food should be included in diet. With that exercise is also important with the proportion of the food one it.

Keeping the skin and muscles healthy is also very important. The muscles get stiff during winter and muscle pain very common during winter due to cold. It is very important to massage yourself with oil during winter to keep your skin and muscle healthy. Just applying simple oil on body is enough, said expert during the discussion.

The children are very vulnerable to diseases during winter. It is very important to keep them safe and healthy during winters. The ground activities have gone very less in children. The parents should give time to their children take them to garden, play with them to keep them fit for winter. The temperature shift in winter affects the children and elderly people.

The laughter yoga is another good option for the elderly during winter. The laughter therapies can keep them healthy and stress free in winter. The blood circulation also improves with it said an expert. The Deshdoot Samwad Katta summarized that the exercising as well as diet is very important during winter. One should find the balance of diet and exercising as per their body requires. The Nashikites are requested from Deshdoot to stay health, eat healthy and enjoy beautiful winters of Nashik.