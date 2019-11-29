Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
Latest News
महापरिनिर्वाण दिनानिमित्त विशेष रेल्वे गाड्या
Deshdoot Times Featured

Veterinary doctor killed before setting ablaze in Hyd

Gaurav Pardeshi November 29, 2019 7:44 pm
Share

HYDERABAD:

A 26-year-old veterinary doctor was allegedly murdered before setting ablaze on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, outskirts of the city.

The victim’s charred body was found at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town, outskirts of the city by a milk vendor, who alerted the police on Thursday morning. The body was identified as Priyanka Reddy.

The incident took place when she was reportedly returning from Gachibowli on her bike. On Wednesday night, the victim’s family members lodged a missing complaint at Shamshabad police station.

The Shamshabad police have launched a massive manhunt after registering a murder case by unknown persons.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

३०० वृक्ष, ९७२ लिफ्ट आणि १५ हजार कामगार; हैद्राबादमध्ये अमेझॉनचे जगातील सर्वात मोठे कार्यालय
Web Editor August 24, 2019 5:10 pm
दिल्लीपाठोपाठ अहमदाबाद, हैद्राबाद विमानसेवेला नाशिककरांचा भरभरून प्रतिसाद; आतापर्यत ६५ हजार प्रवाशांनी केला प्रवास
Web Editor August 22, 2019 8:45 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Live Tweets

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP

Related Stories

३०० वृक्ष, ९७२ लिफ्ट आणि १५ हजार कामगार; हैद्राबादमध्ये अमेझॉनचे जगातील सर्वात मोठे कार्यालय
दिल्लीपाठोपाठ अहमदाबाद, हैद्राबाद विमानसेवेला नाशिककरांचा भरभरून प्रतिसाद; आतापर्यत ६५ हजार प्रवाशांनी केला प्रवास

 

From Deshdoot Times

© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!