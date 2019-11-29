Veterinary doctor killed before setting ablaze in Hyd

HYDERABAD:

A 26-year-old veterinary doctor was allegedly murdered before setting ablaze on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, outskirts of the city.

The victim’s charred body was found at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town, outskirts of the city by a milk vendor, who alerted the police on Thursday morning. The body was identified as Priyanka Reddy.

The incident took place when she was reportedly returning from Gachibowli on her bike. On Wednesday night, the victim’s family members lodged a missing complaint at Shamshabad police station.

The Shamshabad police have launched a massive manhunt after registering a murder case by unknown persons.