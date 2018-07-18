Verbal clashes among BJP office bearers, corporators

Nashik: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and other political parties are in a fix after Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Municipal Commissioner. It is impossible to do works in prabhags after it was decided not to provide fund to corporators.

Officials stating the name of the Municipal Commissioner. Works of only five office bearers are being done . What about development works of other corporators, asked many corporators during a BJP group meeting which took place on Wednesday at Nashik Municipal Corporation.

As there was no satisfactory reply, it came to light that verbal clashes took place between ruling BJP office bearers and corporators. On the backdrop of today’s General Body Meeting, the meeting of all BJP corporators called at BJP group leader’s cell in presence of Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, deputy mayor Prathamesh Gite, standing committee chairperson Himgauri Adke, house leader Dinkar Patil and BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar.

Earlier, information about strategy by BJP over the proposal on property tax hike, its stand, closure of anganwadis and the decisions to be taken on the subjects regarding GBM agenda was given to the corporators.

However, after start of the meeting corporators expressed their strong feelings about development works. They informed the Mayor and other four office bearers that repair works of sewage and water pipeline, choking of chambers etc. have not taken place.

After the Municipal Commissioner stopped to provide corporator’s fund, small works worth Rs. 10-15,000 are pending and officials are advising to go the Municipal Commissioner.

It was informed that some corporators demanded to convey their feelings to the Municipal Commissioner.

Following this, the office bearers tried to explain their stand, but considering strong emotions of corporators, it was decided to find out solution after discussions with the district guardian minister, city chief and MLAs. Thereafter discussions over the party stand over the tax hike and closure of anganwadis and other subjects to be discussed in the General Body Meeting were held.