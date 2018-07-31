Vehicle drivers should take precaution during monsoon, urges RTO

Nashik: In the backdrop of a recent road accident at Poladpur in which 33 people were killed, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Nashik has issued safety tips for the motorists.

A road accident took place on July 28 when a truck collided with a private bus travelling from Poladpur to Mahabaleshwar in Amberli Ghat.

The bus was carrying staff from Dapoli Agricultural University. To avoid such incidents, the RTO has issued instructions for the drivers. Regional Transport Officer, Nashik, Bharat Kalaskar said drivers should avoid unnecessary travel during the rainy season.

“Drivers should check for mechanical faults in the vehicle and immediately address the issues to the company’s official service center,” he said. He added that visibility is less during monsoons and hence drivers should be more careful while driving.

A list of instructions issued by the official includes avoiding unnecessary travel in rainy season.

Kalaskar said that drivers should go slow. They should not exceed the speed limit. When it first starts raining the roads are slick with oil, which makes them more slippery.

If it is a highly rainy day, water will pool on the roads which could cause you to hydroplane if you are going too fast. Give other drivers space. It is important to leave plenty of room between vehicle and other vehicles during inclement weather.

Stopping and braking distances are affected by the wet and slippery roads, he added.

Watch for water pooling up on the roads and avoid them if possible to avoid hydroplaning. Turn around, Don’t drown. Never enter an area that has flooded, Kalaskar urged.

He also said that make sure that headlights are on. Visibility is limited when it is storming. Stay extra alert in the dark. Visibility is even more compromised at night. Slow down and pay extra close attention to changing weather and road conditions.

Often times, before the rain begins, monsoons bring heavy winds which could result in a storm. Make sure one can maintain a strong grip on vehicle to avoid swerving in these winds.

Watch for blowing wind and avoid driving into a storm if possible.

If it is unable to avoid the storm, then one should pull over and wait it out. The headlights should be on and slow down. Pull as far off to the left side of the road as possible. Do not stop on the roadway or the emergency shoulder area.

Once one is off the road, stop, and shut off lights and engine. Stay in car and keep foot off of the brake pedal, Kalaskar advised. If drivers come across an intersection with a broken traffic signal it should be treated as a four-way stop. Keep vehicle in good condition.

Head and tail lamps, along with turn signals, should all be working properly. Maintain proper tyre pressure and replace worn out tyres for better traction. One should also make sure that brakes are in good condition, and have new wiper blades and that the washer fluid is topped off.

Carry an emergency kit – or at the very least extra food and water – to be prepared for the chance of unforeseen delays; such as construction, flooded roads, accidents, or other traffic delays and if one suffer a mechanical breakdown or tyre failure, remain calm, slow down, keep the steering wheel straight, and drive the vehicle to a safe area as far from traffic as possible he advised further..