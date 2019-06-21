Vegetable prices rise again

NASHIK: Amid the manifold effects of drought, rise in the price of vegetables has emerged out as a serious concern. A steep hike in prices of vegetables was noticed in the ‘bhaji bazaar’ of Panchvati area due to the consistent shortage of water and absence of sufficient amount of rainfall. Various villages namely Dindori, Samangaon, Saikheda and Niphad have stopped supplying vegetables following acute shortage of water supply.

Vegetables like cauliflower, tomatoes and cucumber are being sold at Rs.40 per Kg which were earlier sold at a rate of Rs 5-10 per kg, Rs.20 per kg and Rs.15 per kg respectively. While pumpkin is being sold at Rs.40 per kg, brinjal has registered a steep rise in price of Rs.60 per kg. One single bundle of fenugreek is costing Rs.40 which was sold for Rs 10 earlier.

While gawthi or indegenous garlic is being sold at Rs.150 per kg, vilayati that is the foreign variety garlic is touching Rs. 130 per kg. Ladyfinger is having a soaring price of Rs. 50-60 per kg, Bitter gourd and ridge gourd (Turai/turi) are currently being sold at Rs. 80 per kg.

Mhasrul and Adgaon have accounted for sufficient supply of vegetables but some villages have stopped or reduced their supply to a great extent.

One of the prominent reason being the delay in monsoon which has only covered 10% of the country this year whereas it had spread over 2/3 of the country last year in the same time period. Customers purchasing vegetables expressed dissatisfaction stating that the rise in vegetable prices pinches the pocket.