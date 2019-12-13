Vegetable prices decline

Nashik: The vegetable prices soared due to delayed retreating rains in October and November, however, December is witnessing a proper supply of vegetables at agriculture produce market committee. As a result, their prices have been declined by Rs 10 to 20 per kg. Nashikites have got relief with this.

The vegetable prices had reached Rs 100 per kg in October and November. The budget of women was collapsed.

The prices of tomato have declined to Rs 15 to 20 per kg from Rs 30, while prices of lady’s finger have declined to Rs 45 to 50 from earlier Rs 60 to 70.

The prices of the flower have declined to Rs 30 to 35 from earlier Rs 50. However, the prices of leafy vegetable are still higher. Citizens have to pay Rs 25 to 30 per bunch of fenugreek, while Rs 15 to 20 per bunch of spinach.The prices of onion are also declining.

Red onion is being at Rs 70 to 80 per kg, while summer onion is being sold at Rs 110 to 120 per kg. Garlic is being sold at Rs 250 to 300 per kg, while the carrot is being sold at Rs 50 to 60. Beetroot is being sold at Rs 35 to 45 per

kg.

There was a supply of a total of 257 quintals of red onion at Nashik agriculture produce market committee on Friday. It fetched highest Rs 77000 per quintal, while minimum Rs 2,000 and on an average price of Rs 4500.