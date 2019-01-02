Vegetable market issue gets complicated

Satpur: The vegetable sellers who were doing their business inside the vegetable market over fear of administration since last few days lost their patience on Monday. More than half vegetable sellers were seen doing their business on the road again.

Satpur divisional office of Nashik Municipal Corporation earmarked the area with paint for vegetable vendors to sit inside Chhatrapati Shivaji vegetable market.

Those vegetable sellers who are doing their business inside the market insisted on to take the action against those vegetable sellers doing business outside the market. On the backdrop of this, they were asked to do their business inside the market.