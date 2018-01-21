Various club activities held at New Era English School

Nashik: As a part of various club activities the students of Std. VI and VII of Literature and Drama club in New Era English School conducted writing skill activity. This activity motivated the students to think critically and write with a purpose.

The students of Music club conducted a power point presentation of various musical instruments which enhanced the students to identify the instruments as well as to enrich their musical knowledge. The students of Project club were addressed by a senior student with information regarding oceans and its secrets.

The students of Fine Arts club made colourful kites on the eve of Makar Sankranti festival. One of the teachers of Music club explained the significance of the festival and also highlighted the message “Tilgul Ghya God God Bola”. Students had lot of fun and excitement.

All the activities helped the students to be creative, innovative and resourceful.