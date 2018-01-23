Value based research will become useful socially: Vayunandan

Nashik : Value based research is need of the hour. Research from any faculty should be useful socially and, stated Vice Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Dr. E Vayunandan.

An international seminar on ‘innovations in nanomaterials and their applications’ was inaugurated by Dr. Vayunandan and convener of Mahatam Gandhi Vidyamandir Sanstha and MLC Dr. Apurva Hiray at Loknete Vyankatrao Hiray arts, science and commerce college, run by Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir.

Prof. Dr. Moon Kim (South Korea), Prof. Dr. Pankaj Koinkar (Japan), Dr. Lydia Raheman (Maritius), Dr. E H Chung (Malaysia), Dr. Mahamad Indris Singh (Bangladesh), Dr. B B Nath, Dr. M A More and Dr. Badgujar were present for the seminar.

In his presidential speech Dr. Apurva Hiray informed that state-of-the-art research centre will be started in the colleges in rural and remote areas. College Principal Dr. Bapusaheb Jagdale welcomed all researchers and guides.

Convener of the seminar Dr. Arun Patil introduced chief guests. Joint secretary of the Sanstha Dr. V S More, Principal Dr. Santosh Tambe, Dr. Rupali Khare, researchers, students and Professors were present. Prof. Kishore Nikam compered the programme. Organiser of the seminar and science faculty chief Dr. Tukaram Mahale proposed the vote of thanks.