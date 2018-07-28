Valuables worth Rs one lakh stolen in three house break-ins

Nashik: The Adgaon police have registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly taking valuables worth Rs 74, 800. The complainant Sagar Dilip Gavale, 28, a resident of Aurangabad road, said the incident took place on July 27 around 11 am when he was away from the house.

Gavale stated that cash worth Rs 50, 000, gold and silver jewellery, worth 25, 000 were allegedly stolen after some unidentified persons broke in the house and also their neighbour Pravin Dnyaneshwar Kanade.

In another house break-in incident reported with Satpur police, valuables worth Rs 21, 700 were allegedly stolen from a residential area. The complainant Santosh Bhimrao Pathare, 38, a resident of Satpur area said the incident took place on July 27 around noon.

Pathare said a television set, LPG cylinder and cash worth around Rs 21,000 were allegedly stolen by breaking the main entrance of the house.