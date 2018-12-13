Upto 47% concession in prices of MHADA flats

Lottery for 1200 flats in Nashik soon

Nashik: As prices of flats constructed by the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority (MHADA) have gone beyond the capacity of the common man, the lottery for sale of these flats received a lukewarm response.

Flats are ready in Nashik, but they have not been sold in absence of a response by consumers. On the backdrop of this MHADA has decided to reduced prices of their flats by 20%-47%, informed MHADA president Uday Samant in a media briefing on Thursday.

As a result, the common man will now afford MHADA flats, he informed further.

A review of MHADA scheme in Nashik circle was taken in presence of Samant. He was interacting with media persons at that time.

A lottery for 1200 flats at Adgaon, Makhmalabad, Mhasrul, Panchak, Shrirampur, Pathardi and Dhule in Nashik circle will be conducted in next month. This process will be completed in next 15 days and a gift will be given to people in the New Year, Samant said and announced to distribute these flats before enforcement of the Model of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections.

As prices of MHADA flats has skyrocketed, it had become difficult for common man to buy them. In effect, flats at many places in the state remained unsold. Considering affordability, it has been decided to give 20%-47% concession on the prices. The common man will definitely be benefitted by the new change, he confided.

The developer will be blacklisted if he fails to complete work in time. Many times, a developer fails to complete a project in a given period. As a result, prices of flats have increased and consumers have to face burden.

However, MHADA works will not be given to that developer which fail to complete a project within three years. A decision to impose a fine against him and to put him into a blacklist will be taken soon. An announcement to give a prize to those developers who will complete a project in time will be made soon, Samant informed.

Cooperation by NMC is expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured to provide a home to everyone under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. For this, Municipal Corporations have a big responsibility in the urban area, however, Municipal Corporation does not cooperate many times. It is its responsibility to search for beneficiaries and to register them. MHADA is ready for complete cooperation for this.

If Municipal Corporations have their own lands, they should table a proposal with MHADA. These proposals will definitely be considered. These types of schemes have been started in Ratnagiri district, Samant informed further.

Flat of Rs 17 lakh is now available at Rs 13 lakh The earlier price of MHADA flat in Adgaon area was Rs. 10.26 lakh. Following this decision, it has been reduced to Rs. 8.19 lakh, while the price of the flat in the low-income category has been reduced to Rs. 13 lakh from the earlier price of Rs. 17 lakh. The price of a flat in the very low-income category has been reduced by Rs. 2 lakh.