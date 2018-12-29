Upnagar police seize gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh

Nashik Road: The Upnagar police seized a gutkha worth Rs. 25 lakh at Narayan Bapu Nagar Chowk in Jail Road area on Friday. However, a truck driver was succeeded in fleeing from the spot.“During checking of vehicles at Narayan Bapu Nagar Chowk around 3 pm, police stopped Eicher truck (GJ 27 V 9291). After police asked the truck driver what was there inside the truck, he was trying to evade police. The police then asked him to take the truck aside. When they were checking the truck, the truck driver managed to escape from the spot.

The police found gutkha kept in gunny bags in the truck. The truck was thereafter taken to Upnagar police station. The police then summoned officials from the Food and Administration (FDA) department. FDA officials Dilip Sonawane, Rajendra Suryawanshi, Kishore Baviskar and Pramod Patil reached the Upnagar police station and conducted a panchnama. They found gutkha packets of RMD and Vimal companies worth Rs. 25.93 lakh. Upnagar police were registering a case in connection with this late in the night.

Police inspector of Upnagar police station Prabhakar Rayate, PSI Satish Jagdale, Ganesh Jadhav and other police personnel seized the gutkha. This is the second incident in a month. Last month, Upnagar police had seized gutkha worth Rs. 23 lakh at Upnagar Naka. Police have surmised that the gutkha was being transported to Pune from Gujarat and they are tracing for the truck driver.