Unskilled workers handling electric crematorium

Nashik: The electric crematorium re-developed by the Municipal Smart City company is being handled by unskilled workers. The company which provided machine has expressed fear that there can be possibility of mishap due to this. However, health department has neglected this.

The smart city company handed over this project to NMC property department after spending lakhs of rupees on it.

Now, this is under the health department. The concern contractor company built a road leading to the crematorium in Nanavali locality. The company which provided the machine had laid a condition to appoint two trained employees to operate the electric crematorium.

But the smart city company and the NMC administration have started this project without appointing trained employees. The engineers of the company have raised their strong objection over unskilled workers who are presently handling the machine. The also expressed fear of mishap.

The relatives of those employees working presently at the crematorium are operating both the electric and diesel crematoriums. When the final rites perform in Pune at the electric crematorium within 20 minutes, the final rites here take one and half hour, There is a doubt that the operating machine is faulty.