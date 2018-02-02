Union Budget 2018 Reactions

Relief for health sector

This union budget has provided relief to health sector. A national health protection scheme upto Rs. 5 lakh has been brought for poor and middle class patients. It is a big relief for everyone. IMA had a demand to hike GDP for medical sector by 3%, but it was not considered. No concessions offered to doctors practicing in remote areas. Concessions are not also offered on medicines and medical equipments.

– Dr. Mangesh Thete, president, IMA

Emphasis on basic facilities

There is a substantial provision for farmers in the union budget. This shows Prime Minister’s policy to make bigger changes in economy by improving rural economy. A good fund has been provided for health, education, industry, railway and airports. No one will be deprived of medical treatment with introduction of national health protection scheme.

– Adv. Nitin Thakre, president, Nashik Bar Council

Business sector is neglected

Though it is good that assessment of all taxes will be done, experience of past four years was bad. It is very difficult to make improvement in wrong assessment. There is no plan to provide bank loan easily for small businessmen. While giving priority to agriculture field, business sector has been neglected. There is a need to implement smart city scheme successfully. It is necessary to keep rising inflation under control. Government has taken a good decision regarding health of common man. Following announcement to reduce excise on petrol and diesel, citizens will get relief.

– Digvijay Kapadia, president, cloth retailer association

Disappointment for tax payers

It was expected that income tax slab was increased to Rs 3 lakh, but as there was no change in current slab structure, common man is disappointed. It is good that there is no tax on saving of Rs. 50,000 by senior citizens because 20% TDS was being charged on the interest above Rs. 10,000. There will be no tax on the saving upto Rs. 50,000. Announcement was made to make standard medical deduction of Rs. 40,000 for service persons. It was made it clear that individual businessperson and 2.5 crore service persons will be benefitted by this. There will be no tax on farming related products and cooperative societies. Overall this budget is disappointing for common man.

– Vikas Hase, president, CA association

No provision for

construction sector

Provisions of Rs. 14.34 lakh crore for rural basic facilities is main feature of this budget. Employment will be generated in rural area through this. In addition, there will be reduction in migration to city. Fund is reserved for 3.17 lakh km roads, electrification and peyjal yojna from these provisions. Besides this 40% economically weak and middle class will be benefitted by national health insurance scheme. However, construction sector has been neglected and no substantial provision was made for it.

– Architect Pradip Kale, president, The Indian Institute of Architects.