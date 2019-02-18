Unclaimed bag creates scare at Deolali

Deolali Camp: An unclaimed bag found lying in a garbage bin in army rest house area opposite Deolali Camp railway station created scare among citizens on Monday.

However, later it was discovered that the bag had documents and clothes.

After the bag found lying in the garbage bin, the bomb detection squad was pressed into action. After the bag was opened by bomb detection squad personnel, documents and clothes were found in it.

After a complete inspection of the bag, security officials and citizens heaved a sigh of relief.

The unclaimed bag triggered panic among citizens on the backdrop of a letter threatening to blast off Deolali Camp railway station sent to the city Police Commissioner.

The security in the area has been stepped on the backdrop of this. Following this, police sub-inspector of GRPF Dhammadip Kakde, assistant sub-inspector of police Mangulal Pardhi, DSB’s Sharad Sonawane, RPF’s Gokul Choudhari, BTS’ Jadhav and dog squad inspected all the area around the railway station on Sunday. Assistant station master Manoj Sinha and his colleagues were also present.