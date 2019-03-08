Uncertainty over possible Shiv Sena candidate

Nashik: Nationalist Congress Party through posters conducted a drive asking what Nashikites want. After the first phase of the drive, former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal forwarded the name of former MP Sameer Bhujbal and stated that Nashikites want a progressive leadership.

With this NCP has started campaigning for upcoming Lok Sabha elections before the announcement of names of candidates. On the other hand supporters of former MLA Manikrao Kokate putting up his banners in Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Initially, the name of Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse was at the forefront for Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. However, many aspirants are seen ready to contest elections from Shiv Sena through internal bickerings.

Considering internal conflicts in Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, it is clear that there would be a triangular contest among Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP. Following alliance, aspirants from BJP are out of the contest automatically. When the name of Godse is in discussions, former MLA from Sinnar Manikrao Kokate met the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leaders and claimed his stake.

MP Hemant Godse who is considered a strong contender has to face competitors in the form of district chief Vijay Karanjkar, Manikarao Kokate, MLA Rajabhau Waje and Shivaji Chumbhale.

Before the announcement of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, Hemant Godse supporters had completed preparations for Lok Sabha elections. After alliance Godse and his supporters were happy.

However, on the other hand, aspirants in Shiv Sena lobbying for their candidatures. Newer names are resurfacing every day. As a result, the local Shiv Sena unit is waiting for a decision from Uddhav Thackeray.