Uddhav Thackeray-led Mah govt wins floor test

MUMBAI:

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

A total of 169 MLAs voted in favour of the newly-formed alliance comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

While Opposition MLAs staged a walk-out in protest, four MLAs of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one another abstained from voting.

The floor test was conducted by NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil, who was appointed as Pro Tem Speaker of the Assembly.

The floor test follows hectic developments in Maharashtra that began with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis taking the oath last Saturday only to resign 80 hours later.