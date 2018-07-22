Two-wheeler rider killed

Nashik: A two-wheeler rider was killed after a private luxury bus hit him from behind. This incident took place in Chehedishiv area.

The name of the two-wheeler rider is Ganpat Mhasu Kamble (resident of Shastrinagar, Gorewadi). Ganpat Kamble was passing by the road near Neelkantheshwar hotel in Chehedishiv area around 1 am on Saturday on his two-wheeler (MH 15 DV 9253).

At that time a luxury bus driver hit him from behind. As Kamble received serious injuries in the accident, he died. The luxury bus driver escaped from the accident. A case regarding this has been registered against the luxury bus driver at Nashik Road police station.