Two succumb to swine flu

Nashik: After a gap of one month, swine flu has reared its head again and two persons succumbed to it in the new year. Currently, five patients are undergoing the treatment at swine flu cell in the district civil hospital.

Kishore Baban Suryawanshi (40, resident of Shriramnagar, Malegaon) and a woman from the city died. The report of Suryawnashi was positive for swine flu. There were a total of 7 patients admitted to the swine flu in the swine flu cell this month.

Two patients have been discharged after treatment, while rest 5 patients are undergoing the treatment. Two men and three women are among them. Their reports are yet to be received.

As swine flu has reared its head again from December, 2018, the swine flu has been re-started. Before this, more than 50 died in the district due to swine flu in the last eight months.

32 patients among them were from Nashik Municipal Corporation area, while rest were from outside. Five patients died in Niphad taluka, while three patients each died in Sinnar and Nashik taluka.

Two patients each succumbed to the disease in Deola, Chandwad and Malegaon and one patient died in Dindori taluka. Not a single patient died due to the disease at Igatpuri, Peth, Trimbakeshwar, Deola, Nandgaon and Yeola talukas.

The health department checked 90,000 patients last year. Immediate treatment was provided to suspect patients. Most patients returned to home after they were cured, Dr. Jagdale informed.

Currently, government hospitals in the district have stock of 20,000 tamiflu tablets. Private hospitals can treat swine flu patients. The health system is emphasising on awareness, it was informed. Dr. Wakchoure informed about epidemics.