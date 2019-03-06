Two new traffic signals to be started soon

Nashik: The city traffic police branch is taking efforts to reduce the number of road accidents and to clear traffic jam in the city. As per its demand, two new traffic signals will be started in the city. One traffic signal will be started at HDFC Chowk, opposite old police commissionerate on Sharanpur Road, while another traffic signal will be started at Karmayoginagar between Indiranagar to City Centre Mall Signal route.Considering regular traffic jam at HDFC Chowk, traffic police have made it clear to start a traffic signal there. Traffic jam during evening time is a regular phenomenon here.

In the meantime, a circle on a temporary basis has been made at Karmayoginagar. This road is narrow. Speed rumblers have been earmarked there to reduce the speed of vehicles, but are not much useful. Vehicle drivers heading to Karmayoginagar and in that direction are heading further from the opposite side. Considering a large number of trees in this area, this proves a black spot for speedy vehicle drivers.

Many small and big road accidents happened here so far. The traffic signal will be started to soon to curb the speed of vehicles, informed concerned official.

The roads in the city are bearing an additional load of vehicles and squares in the city are witnessing traffic jam. On the backdrop of this, the divisional office of the traffic branch conducted a survey recently. Discussions were held over the need of traffic signals in the city. Three traffic signals which have been started last month and new two signals are a part of this, the official made it clear.

Meanwhile, the number of vehicles in the city is on the rise. Last month, Nashik Municipal Corporation started traffic signals at Papaya nursery, P T Kulkarni Chowk at BYK college and Vihitgaon. The new two signals will be started soon, sources informed.