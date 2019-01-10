Two murders put question mark over law and order in city

Nashik: There is a shockwave among citizens and businessmen after murders on two consecutive days in the city. In addition, there is a rise in life-threatening attacks on businessmen to get ransom money, house break-ins and other crimes.

As there is no action by police, citizens are raising a question mark over law and order situation in the city. When the director of Super Grahak Bazaar, located in Indiranagar area was heading to his residence at the upper floor after closing the shop on Tuesday night, four persons tried to steal cash from him.

As he opposed them, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and killed him. As this incident is still fresh in mind, a girl was killed in posh College Road area next day. It is still unclear whether she was murdered by her husband or any other.

As both murder incidents happened on two consecutive days, there is a question mark over law and order situation. On the other hand, the activist of Nationalist Congress Party was beaten up at his business place in Trimurti Chowk, New Nashik.

Boiling edible oil was thrown at him and he received serious burn injuries. In an earlier incident, goons demanded ransom money from a milk seller in busy Ravivar Karanja area on Monday. After he refused to pay it, they threw his milk on a road and beat him up.

A senior citizen who was returning home after withdrawing amount from a bank was looted. A vehicle was stolen from youth and there was an attempt to kill one over the previous rivalry. All these incidents happened last week. This shows that there is a spurt in criminal activities.

Chain snatching, vehicle thefts, house break-ins and to steal valuables from a car are common in the city. Citizens are worried as there is a rise in life-threatening attacks. Especially, there is a wave of panic among businessmen.

Life-threatening attacks are taking place on those businessmen who are refusing to pay ransom money. This shows that police have failed to curb the criminal activities.