Two lose Rs. 6.75 lakh to online lottery scam

Nashik: It came to light that two persons in the city were duped of Rs. 6.75 lakh after suspects luring them that they won car as gift online. The city police have arrested two gangs from Delhi in connection with this.

The names of the accused are mastermind Shatrughnakumar Bindeshwar Rai (23), Prakash Siddharth Sontakke (21), Akash Shamkumar Gupta (20) and Mobin Mohammad Aslam (20, all residents of New Delhi).

They duped Smita Patil of Rs. 1.91 lakh on the pretext that she won a car as gift. Patil deposited this amount in bank account of the accused via Paytm and her bank account. A case in connection with this has been registered on May 16, 2018.

During investigation by the cyber cell, it proved that the money deposited by Patil were transferred to World Shopee, Shopee Select.Com and Plutocard companies. During interrogation it came to light these companies are Delhi based companies and have a single owner.

A squad of police thereafter reached F 95, ground floor in Okhla industrial area at Delhi. They raided a Plutocard call centre in association with local police and arrested four suspects.

Police seized 16 mobile handsets, 11 hard discs and other goods worth Rs. 1.67 lakh from the call centre.

The court remanded the suspects to police custody till July 18.

In another case, it came to light, another person in the city was duped of Rs. 4.74 lakh after suspects luring him that he won car as a gift online. Nalesh Balaji Mandlik lodged a complaint regarding this on July 12.

While investigating into the case, police arrested Sunita Govardhan Negi (27, resident of IIT campus, New Delhi) and Saiyyad Raza Mohammadali Hussain Zaidi (24, resident of D 21, Okhla Vihar, Jamiyanagar) from Vasant Vihar in Delhi area.

These suspects lured Mandlik to deposit around Rs. 4.74 lakh into various bank accounts. During verification of these bank accounts, police found that the suspects were from Delhi.

Senior police inspector of cyber cell Kamalakar Jadhav, police inspector Devraj Borse and others took this action under guidance of DCP Vijaykumar Magar and assistant police inspector Bhagwat Sonawane.

It came to light that all suspects are highly educated. Shatrughnakumar Bindeshwar Rai has completed his B.tech. “The squad of cyber police arrested the suspects after a follow up for 15 days at Delhi. We are calling the citizens and taking information as per the data in the hard disc.

Those citizens in the city and district who have still not filed their complaints despite cheating should come forward to file complaints. Citizens should not give OTP and ATM number to anyone,” said senior police inspector Kamalakar Jadhav.