Two held with valuables worth Rs 24 lakh

Nashik: Two persons have been arrested while two juveniles have been detained in connection to 13 house break-in cases by the Ambad police. The cops said the gang was active for the last six months and recovered jewellery and valuables worth Rs 24 lakh including a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) used to commit the crimes.

cops identified the suspects as Vikas Pandurang Zade, a resident of Cidco and Akash Wankhade, a resident of Indiranagar area in the city. The arrest came after the cops received a tip-off from the juveniles and held them on Wednesday and Thursday.

The accused were presented before the district court on Friday which remanded them police custody until July 9. “Many cases were reported in Ambad area after which the cops deepened their investigation. The juveniles admitted to having committed the crime and shared details of the main culprits,” the cops said.

A total of 652 grams of gold jewellery, nine cell phones were recovered from a pit where the stolen valuables were hidden. “The suspects broke in the flats by cutting through iron bars of windows. They also shared the whereabouts of the suspects.

The suspects did not use cell phones making it difficult to trace them,” said senior police inspector, Somnath Tambe. The cops then laid a trap at the given address, and during interrogation, the youth identified himself as Vikas Zade.

Zade informed that he committed the crime on instructions of Akash Wankhade. Wankhade performed recce with the SUV during the day in areas like Ambad, Ashwin Nagar, Ranapratap Chowk, Ganesh Chowk, Patil Nagar and Sixth Scheme area potentially to commit crimes at night.

The police found Wankhede residing in Trimbakeshwar and arrested him with the vehicle. The police also seized types of equipment from the car used to commit the house break-ins.