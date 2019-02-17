Two forest officials injured: Leopard strays again; trapped after 8 hours

Nashik: A leopard which was spotted moving near a bungalow in Savarkar Nagar, Gangapur Road, Nashik city on Sunday morning was trapped by forest department officials after an 8-hour effort at 3:30 pm.

The leopard was caught from a shed covering the terrace of an apartment in Savarkar Nagar locality near Gangapur Road police station. Two forest officials were injured in the face in the process of trapping the big cat.

It was first spotted at around 7:30 am Sunday by some people who come in the early hours of the day to various bungalows in the locality to do household chores.

It was also captured on a CCTV camera, installed at a bungalow by Deepak Chavan here, crossing Colony Road in the crowded locality. The citizens were panicked after the leopard was sighted in a gap of 15 days.

Residents alerted Gangapur police station officials who in turn called in the forest department staff.“The forest department officials were searching for the leopard after it was sighted around 9 am.

fter four hours, it came out of a bungalow suddenly. The officials were trying to sedate it, but as the leopard was moving through bungalows, officials failed to sedate it. As citizens gathered in large number at the spot, there was difficulty in a rescue operation.

As a result, the leopard got more aggressive and attacked forest range officer Ravindra Sonar. He has been injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital for treatment Before being trapped by forest department staff in a nylon net from a rear side of Kaustubh bungalow.

After being sedated, it was moved out of the area in a forest department van and officials said it would be released in the wild after being given a mandatory medical check-up.

Corporators in the area, MLA Seema Hiray and another MLA were urging citizens to remain quiet during the rescue operation.

On January 25, a leopard had strayed in the same area and injured corporator Santosh Gaikwad and two media personnel. The carnivore was later caught by forest officials.