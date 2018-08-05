Two dead as wada collapses

Nashik: Two dead and three injured seriously on Sunday after an old Wada collapsed in Old Tambat lane, Nashik. The incident occurred around 1 pm. The location of the wada in a narrow lane and light showers hampered the rescue work.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and MLA Devyani Pharande provided their help in rescue work. Karan Rajesh Ghodke (20) and Samarth Sanjay Kale (21) died after they trapped under debris, while Sanjay Kale (60), Kajal Kale (20) and Chetan Pawar (22) were injured seriously.

Out of the injured two are being treated at the district civil hospital, while one is undergoing the treatment at a private hospital. As Karan and Samarth received serious brain and chest injuries, medical officials declared them dead

The fire brigade personnel broke open the lock of a closed wada with help of local residents and they started the rescue work. After it was found that five persons trapped under the debris, they contacted the headquarter and asked to send more personnel.

The fire brigade personnel succeeded in pulling three persons out of the rubble after one-and-half hour. Other two were pulled out of the rubble in next one-and-half hour. They were immediately sent to the hospital.

As news about collapse of the wada got viral on social media, residents in large numbers gathered there. District Guardian Minister MLA Devyani Pharande, District Collector Radhakrishnan B and Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe provided their guidance to the rescue team and provided their help in rescuing those who were trapped under the debris.

Two 108 number ambulances and private ambulances were kept ready there. The three-storey wada became unsteady in the morning, and portions of it started falling down.

While the families residing in the structure came out after realising that the structure was crumbling, some of them rushed inside to collect essential materials, when the wada collapsed..

Meanwhile, district guardian Minister Girish Mahajan said such old houses need to be vacated at the earliest, but people continue to live in such dangerous structures. “The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had served vacation notices to the families living in old houses,” he told reporters after visiting the spot.