Two awarded life imprisonment in fake currency case

Nashik: The district and sessions court, Nashik has awarded two persons with life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5, 000 after they were found guilty for possession of fake currency. The Nashik cops arrested the convicts Sitaram Patil, 33, a resident of Ambad link road and Javed Abdul Kadir Maniyar, 40, a resident of Vinaynagar on October 10, 2014.

The accused were caught red-handed when they were trying to produce and sell currency notes of Rs 100 denomination and sell it at a price of Rs 50 each. The cops sent decoy customers at Indiranagar jogging track to trap the duo and seized fake currency notes worth Rs 4. 20 lakh.

The cops also recovered items like a printer, computer, paper, cutting machine and hard disk used to commit the crime along with additional fake currency notes worth Rs 20, 000 from their premises.

The authenticity of the notes was verified with the currency note press and a lab in Mumbai which proved to be negative. Judge Suryakant Shinde on Saturday after hearing statements from 11 witnesses from both the parties slapped the punishment after the duo were found guilty.

Public prosecutor Shirish Kadve said that all the fake currency notes had the same note number. The currency notes were verified by government officials which proved they were fake.