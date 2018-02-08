Tukaram Mundhe appointed new Municipal Commissioner

Nashik : Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna has been transferred and Chief Managing Director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) Tukaram Mundhe has been appointed in his place. Nashikites are expecting that development in Nashik and city bus service would get momentum with arrival of Mundhe who is known for his discipline in state.

Since last few days speculations were rife regarding transfer of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. He received a fax regarding his transfer in the afternoon yesterday. He has been transferred as Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. City BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap and some BJP office bearers met Krishna after the news about his transfer was spread.

They assured him to speak with the Chief Minister for cancellation of his transfer. Thereafter opposition leader Ajay Boraste also met him. Many corporators and office bearers tried to meet Krishna in the evening, but he avoided to meet them.

In the meantime, he conducted an urgent meeting of officials and department heads and reviewed the works. While speaking to mediapersons, Krishna informed, “I received transfer letter and I will leave the charge tomorrow and join the new place.” As there is administrative reason behind his transfer, he had not given any reaction over this.

Meanwhile, Tukaram Mundhe is 2005 batch IAS officer. He earlier worked as Municipal Commissioner of Solapur and New Mumbai.