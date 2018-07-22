Truckers strike: Losses extended to Rs 10 cr on Day 3

NASHIK: With the truckers’ strike entering Day 3 on Sunday, the transporters losses in the district extended to Rs 10 crore in three days even as near about 5000 vehicles remained off the road on Sunday.

“95% of the vehicles remained unloaded today. Some movement of trucks, however, was witnessed on Saturday to transport perishable commodities like onion and pomegranate. The number of vehicles joining the strike has reached close to 5000 from Saturday’s around 3000 vehicles,” informed by Nashik Transport Association (NTA) president Jaipal Sharma on Sunday.

3000 truckers take advantage of langar facility Close to 3000 truck operators on Sunday took advantage of langar facility provided by the Nashik Transport Association (NTA) at the Adgaon truck terminal. On Saturday, 1200 truckers had a meal at the terminal from Friday’s 600 truck operators, Sharma said.

The All India Motor Transport Congress, the umbrella organisation of transporters has given the strike call to protest against the constant increase in diesel prices, uncontrollable toll expenses, GST compliance issues, practical problems with e-way bills and some other issues.