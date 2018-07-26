Truck operators’ strike Raw material supply to industries halted

Jeetendra Sapkale

NASHIK: Truck operators’ nationwide indefinite strike called by their umbrella body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has intensified further on Thursday.

“Production in 95% industries like Mahindra and Mahindra, ABB in Satpur MIDC area are affected as supply of raw material has been halted due to ongoing truckers operators’ strike, informed Nashik Transport Association (NTA) president Jaipal Sharma on Wednesday while speaking to Deshdoot Times.

“There was 100% bandh on Thursday too. We have stopped loading and unloading of pomegranate and onion. The government has still not called us for meeting at Delhi. This shows the government’s negative attitude to the transport sector.

The supply of other vegetables to Mumbai and other districts is normal in Maharashtra. The vegetable supply outside Maharashtra has been affected,” he informed further Close to 5500 vehicles are off the roads at terminals of Ojhar, Shinde-Palse, Pimpalgaon, Gonde, Dindori road and Adgaon Naka from outside Maharashtra including territories of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Local tempo unions and single vehicle owners have now extended their support to the strike as the number of transporters joining the strike reached 2000 across the district on its sixth day.

The AIMTC, the umbrella organisation of transporters has given the strike call on Friday (July 20) to protest against the constant increase in diesel prices, uncontrollable toll expenses, GST compliance issues, practical problems with e-way bills and some other issues.

From Nashik, a number of leading industrial and transport associations including NIMA, AIMA, Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce and Avjad Vahtuk Sena (heavy vehicles) have extended their support to the strike.