Truck operators’ strike: After onion, no purchase of  pomegranates at mandis from today

Sandeep Chavan

NASHIK: Truck operators’ nationwide indefinite strike called by their umbrella body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has intensified further on Wednesday with the Nashik Transport Association (NTA) has garnered support from major pomegranate mandi operators in the city for not to allow purchases of pomegranate from farmers in mandis from today itself (Thursday).

“We have held discussions with prime pomegranate mandi houses in the city — Bapu mandi and other mandis being operated by Pingale and Patil — and succeeded in getting their support to suspend for an indefinite period purchases of pomegranate from farmers at the mandis from Thursday until and unless our demands are met,” informed by Nashik Transport Association (NTA) president Jaipal Sharma on Wednesday while speaking to Deshdoot Times.

Sharma said that turnover of Rs 600 crore has been hampered in the district with the indefinite strike entering its 6th day on Wednesday. “No loading and unloading of onion is being carried out by the striking truck operators. To add to this, purchases of pomegranate would also not be held at the three prime markets in the city from Thursday,” he said.

Meanwhile, transporters’ scheduled rally for Wednesday has been cancelled and postponed for an indefinite period on account of Nashik bandh called by Maratha outfits. “Our rally route — Adgaon, Dwarka circle, Sarda circle and Idgah Maidan — has still not cleared by the city police.

We are seeking permission for the same and at the same time arranging a meeting with the police in a day or two to decide on the proposed and alternative rally routes,” the NTA president further added.

Close to 5500 vehicles are off the roads at terminals of Ojhar, Shinde-Palse, Pimpalgaon, Gonde, Dindori road and Adgaon Naka from outside Maharashtra including territories of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Local tempo unions and single vehicle owners have now extended their support to the strike as the number of transporters joining the strike reached 2000 across the district on its sixth day.

“The movement has intensified and going strong with more and more transport unions at local level joining the stir,” said Sharma. “The loading and unloading activities have almost come to a standstill throughout the district with 97% of the vehicles have not hit the road on the 6th day of the indefinite strike,” Sharma said adding that only 2% of the movement of vehicles supplying tomatoes to Delhi registered.

The AIMTC, the umbrella organisation of transporters has given the strike call on Friday (July 20) to protest against the constant increase in diesel prices, uncontrollable toll expenses, GST compliance issues, practical problems with e-way bills and some other issues.

From Nashik, a number of leading industrial and transport associations including NIMA, AIMA, Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce and Avjad Vahtuk Sena (heavy vehicles) have extended their support to the strike.