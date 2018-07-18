Tribal students decide to continue agitation

Nashik: The tribal students across the state organised a march to the tribal commissionerate on Wednesday and pressed for to cancel direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, started by tribal development department.

They raised slogans against administration and government. Efforts were being taken to get an appointment of tribal minister Vishnu Savra on Thursday for cancellation of DBT and to approve other demands. A delegation of students in hostel will be going to Nagpur for this.

Discussions with secretary Manish Verma will be held. The student delegation decided to continue their agitation opposite their hostels till Thursday. Nashik police stopped the march by tribal students at Nandurshingote.

On the backdrop of this students from hostels in the state organised the march to the tribal commissionerate. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Congress party lent their support to this agitation. Various tribal sanghatanas also took part in the agitation.

During discussions with tribal commissioner in charge Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, the delegation demanded to give assurance in writing about cancellation of DBT. He spoke with secretary Manish Verma and conveyed students’ demands to government. The Commissioner took one hour to decide over this.

Thereafter he informed the delegation that minister Savra and secretary Verma call the delegation at Nagpur to met them and reserved July 20 and 25 for this. The delegation thereafter decided to meet the minister and secretary at Nagpur and hold discussions with them.