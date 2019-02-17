Tribal Birhad Morcha suspended

Nashik: The Chief Minister on Sunday assured the delegation of agitators of tribal Birhad Morcha to give additional marks in the recruitment process, without touching employees working on a daily wage basis.

With this, it has been decided to suspend Birhad Morcha which has been organised from last eight days pressing for job permanency to the tribal teachers working on a meagre honorarium in schools run by tribal development department for last many years.

Believing assurance to conduct examination again within eight days, agitators decided to suspend the Morcha at present, it was informed. The meeting was held in the principal presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan and state Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister assured that recruitment will be conducted without touching jobs of 5900 employees working in the state on a daily wage basis. In addition, additional marking will be given to these employees on the basis of experience. Following this, agitators decided to suspend the Birhad Morcha.

Bhagasingh Padvi, Sandip Deore, Raman Thakre, Vilas Shende, Sangita Padvi, Raghunath Pawar, secretary Manish Verma, additional secretary S N Shinde and others were also present during the discussions.