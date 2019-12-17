Tree plantation drive: Only 67% plants survive; 26 lakh dry up

NASHIK: The dream of the then Fadnavis led BJP government to bring Nashik district under green cover, it seems that, could not be fulfilled to a great extent, as it is crystal clear from the number of tree saplings that were planted under the state-wide tree plantation drive undertaken during 2017-18 across the district.

A whopping 25.65 lakh tree saplings out of the total 78.48 lakh, that were planted during the year 2017-18 could not be survived due to lack of proper care and other natural and man-made reasons. The government had spent approximately between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per sapling plantation.

When considered the plant mortality rate against its survival rate, the total estimated loss could be extended up to Rs 12.50 crore. Only 67 percent of tree saplings could be survived under the state-wide tree plantation drive.

“After plantation of saplings, there have been certain limitations to protect and conserve trees due to natural and man-made factors. Drones were to be used for automated plant counts.

However lack of budgetary provision, we could made the counts through photography and videos to send it to the forest department,” apprised Shivaji Phule, dy conservator of forests, west, forest department. The then forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had set the target of plantation of 50 crore plants during the government’s 5-year tenure. Under the extensive drive, each of the districts was given specific target for plantation of tree saplings.

Accordingly, Nashik district was given a target to plant 1 crore saplings for the year 2017-18 under which 35 different government departments including forest, ZP and agriculture actively participated. As per the set target, from July 15 to September 15 of the monsoon season, altogether 78,48,282 saplings were planted at various places across the district. Unfortunately, only 52.83 lakh plants could be survived as against the set target.

The government has however cited many reasons behind low survival rate of the tree saplings during the given period which included below average rainfall, drought, depleting groundwater level, stubble burning, lack of protective shields to the plants, animal intrusion etc.