Tree falls in Ashok Stambh area

NASHIK: An old neem tree in Ashok Stambh area fell on the road in the morning on Monday. As city traffic police department started two-way traffic on Ravivar Karanja-Red Cross signal route and diverted traffic to other routes, vehicle holders faced inconvenience.

The tree near Vihar Club fell around 9.30 am. As this tree fell on two electricity poles, they were bend. The power supply was disrupted after electricity cables were snapped. As traffic on the road was thin, mishap was averted.

One two-wheeler rider sustained minor injuries, informed citizens.

After getting information, city traffic branch officials and personnel reached the spot and diverted traffic to other routes. The fire brigade personnel also reached there. They started to cut branches of the tree with the help of cutter. Electricity poles and road dividers damaged.

The traffic was diverted to Gole Colony and Ravivar Karanja via Mahatma Gandhi Road, while traffic at CBS was diverted to Gangapur Road via Tilakwadi signal. As a result, traffic jam was seen at Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Red Cross and CBS.