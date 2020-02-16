Trash skimmer starts cleaning river Godavari

Nashik: The holy river of Nashik, known as Dakshin Ganga, the river Godavari is still victim of the pollution. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has already started taking steps for the pollution control of the river Godavari.

The Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (NMSCDCL) has also came forward to clean the river Godavari and have purchased a Trash Skimmer Machine worth Rs 2.61 crores. The machine has already started its work and is currently busy cleaning hyacinth from the river water.

Earlier, during Simhastha the machine was brought to clean the river using the CSR funds from Zindal Polyfilms Company. The machine was only brought for several days to keep the river clean during Simhastha. It was used between the stretches of Anandvalli to Ramwadi.

Now the machine has been procured from Clean Tech Company with five years’ operating and maintenance. From last week the machine is cleaning the river hyacinth from Ramvadi area. The contract of river cleaning from Nandur to Anandvalli will come to end on February 29. The corporation had floated this tender last year. As the contract will end the river cleaning will be conducted through the trash skimmer.