Transporters to go on strike from Friday

NASHIK: Adding to the woes of Nashikites, who are already facing to an agitation by dairy owners, milk producers and farmers, transporters’ proposed indefinite strike from Friday would only add fuel to the fire as the strike would affect supply of vegetables besides other perishable items like milk.

As many as 22,000 truck operators across the district would support and go on an indefinite strike from Friday (July 20) to protest against the constant increase in diesel prices, uncontrollable toll expenses, GST compliance issues, practical problems with e-way bills and some other issues, according to a release by Nashik Goods Transport Association (NGTA) on Wednesday.

The All India Motor Transport Congress, the umbrella organisation of transporters, has given the strike call and all State and district level associations would join the stir. The strike would begin from 8 am on July 20 and was expected to disrupt supplies.

NGTA president Motilal Chanda and secretary P V Mittal besides officials Jaipal Sharma, senior vice president Rajendra Phad, former president Anju Singal and secretary Subhash Jangada have appealed to the transporters for support.

Though the strike call was given two months in advance, the government is yet to pay any heed forcing the transporters to go ahead with their plan, transport union leaders said.

“Fluctuation of diesel price is the main issue.

We have been demanding for transparency in toll policy and no one is listening. Toll collection is not ending and are increasing frequently. We can not run an unviable business,” the association said.