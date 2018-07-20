Transporters lose Rs 7 cr as truck strike begins

NASHIK: Over 1500 transporters across the district on Friday begun their indefinite strike. The All India Motor Transport Congress, the umbrella organisation of transporters has given the strike call to protest against the constant increase in diesel prices, uncontrollable toll expenses, GST compliance issues, practical problems with e-way bills and some other issues.
According to primary estimates, first day of an indefinite strike has caused an estimated losses to the tune of Rs 7 crores in the district, informed by Nashik Transport Association (NTA) president Jaipal Sharma on Friday.
From Nashik, a number of leading industrial and transport associations including NIMA, AIMA, Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce and Avjad Vahtuk Sena (heavy vehicles) have extended their support to the strike.
Earlier, in the morning various transport associations held demonstrations near truck terminus at Adgaon Naka. NTA president Jaipal Sharma, senior vice president Rajendra Phad, former president Anju Singal, Nashik Goods Transport Association (NGTA) president Motilal Chanda and chairman M P Mittal joined the protestors.
Transport unions across the country have announced an indefinite strike from Friday over a slew of demands, including slashing diesel prices and highway tolls. The nation-wide strike by truckers is likely to affect supplies of essential items – vegetables, milk.
The strike has been called by the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which calls itself the apex body of transporters in the country, and supported by other transport organisation. Over 93 lakh truckers and around 50 lakh buses, tourist taxi and cab operators are part AIMTC.
The School Bus and Company Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra has also extended its support to the transport strike. The association runs around 8,000 buses in Mumbai and 40,000 buses across the state.