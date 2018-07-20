Transporters lose Rs 7 cr as truck strike begins

NASHIK: Over 1500 transporters across the district on Friday begun their indefinite strike. The All India Motor Transport Congress, the umbrella organisation of transporters has given the strike call to protest against the constant increase in diesel prices, uncontrollable toll expenses, GST compliance issues, practical problems with e-way bills and some other issues.

According to primary estimates, first day of an indefinite strike has caused an estimated losses to the tune of Rs 7 crores in the district, informed by Nashik Transport Association (NTA) president Jaipal Sharma on Friday.

From Nashik, a number of leading industrial and transport associations including NIMA, AIMA, Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce and Avjad Vahtuk Sena (heavy vehicles) have extended their support to the strike.

Earlier, in the morning various transport associations held demonstrations near truck terminus at Adgaon Naka. NTA president Jaipal Sharma, senior vice president Rajendra Phad, former president Anju Singal, Nashik Goods Transport Association (NGTA) president Motilal Chanda and chairman M P Mittal joined the protestors.

Transport unions across the country have announced an indefinite strike from Friday over a slew of demands, including slashing diesel prices and highway tolls. The nation-wide strike by truckers is likely to affect supplies of essential items – vegetables, milk.

The strike has been called by the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which calls itself the apex body of transporters in the country, and supported by other transport organisation. Over 93 lakh truckers and around 50 lakh buses, tourist taxi and cab operators are part AIMTC.

The School Bus and Company Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra has also extended its support to the transport strike. The association runs around 8,000 buses in Mumbai and 40,000 buses across the state.

Food arrangement for transporters

An arrangement has been made by the NTA for vehicles transporting goods at the Adgaon truck terminal, Vilholi truck terminal, Chehdi Naka and at Ambad. Meal is being served for the agitating transporters by the NTA at Adgaon truck terminal and on behalf of associated transport associations at other places, apprised by NTA president Sharma and senior VP Phad. The transportation of goods has come to a standstill with the beginning of the nation-wide strike from midnight of Thursday.

Agitation peaceful: NTA president

We are carrying our agitation in a peaceful manner without causing any inconvenience to people. Our agitation would continue until and unless our demands are met. Transporters should park their trucks at the truck terminals only.

– Jaipal Sharma, president, Nashik Transport Association (NTA)