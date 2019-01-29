Transfer of police officials on the cards

Nashik: As the Election Commission of India has decided to transfer all officials working in one district for many years to ensure smooth conduct of forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, police officials are restless over fear of transfer.

The police sub-inspector, senior police inspector, Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police are among those who will be transferred, officials who have returned to their home districts have started to take efforts to get their transfer at convenient places.

On the other hand, the Divisional Commissioner has tabled a proposal having complete information of those officials eligible for transfer to the ministry. This time, the Election Commission of India has decided to transfer all those officials related to the election, mainly revenue and police departments.

Generally, the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha election will come into in force in March. However, before this reshuffling on large will take place. As it has been estimated that transfers on large scale will take place in Nashik city and rural department, the

Divisional Commissioner has sought information about this from every District Collector. Officials from the home district, officials working on the same post and those who will complete three years of service on May 31, 2019, those officials who worked during Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in last year and those against criminals cases have been filed are mainly among them.

As a result, the number of officials who will be transferred may increase. The divisional commissionerate collected all the information regarding this and prepared transfer proposals of the officials and have been tabled to the ministry.

However, officials have become restless over transfers at inconvenient places during the election period. Information about vacant posts in nearby districts or those posts which will be vacant is being collected to get a transfer at convenient places.

Officials are taking efforts to transfer them at these posts. Transfer orders are expected in the first week of February. Meanwhile, returning officials on large scale will be required for Lok Sabha elections and many officials will be away from election-related works as per norms fixed by the government.

As a result, the Election Commission has decided to involve those officials who have been appointed on deputation in various government departments. For this, information of such officials has been sought.

If this happens, officials from industrial development corporation, Cidco, MHADA, tourism development corporation, stamp duty, universities, tribal commissionerate and Municipal Corporation would become eligible for transfer.