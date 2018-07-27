Transfer of NMC PHC centres to govt is under consideration

Nashik: It is under consideration to transfer primary health centres (PHCs), being run by Nashik Municipal Corporation to central government under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). Currently, NMC has 8 centres, while 14 are being run under the NUHM.

As per government, there should be 1 employee per 50,000 population. Currently, city has 30 PHCs and they are monitored by the public health department of NMC, informed the health official. The employees at these centres are appointed by central government.

The fund received from the central government under the NUHM is utilised on these centres. It is under consideration to transfer these centres with the central government, he informed further.

Currently, 420 employees of NMC are working at these centres. 16 new primary health centres by government added to earlier 14 centres. With this the number of primary health centres increased to 30 in the city, the health official said.