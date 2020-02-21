Train to visit Nashik on 8th day of journey : Special Ramayana Circuit train to start from March 28

NASHIK :

Once again, Indian Railways has initiated Ramayana Circuit Train, which will visit the important spots related to lord Rama throughout the country. It will also visit Nashik on 8th and 9th day of its journey where the tourist will visit important places in Nashik. The train will cover destinations like Ayodhya, Sitamadhi, Janakpur Road, Janakpur (Nepal), Varanasi, Allahabad, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram and Madurai.

The Indian Railways has decided to start the train from March 28. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted about the train recently. The train will arrive around 5 pm on 8th day in Nashik. On 9th day of the journey, tourists will visit Trimbakeshwar, Panchavati area and Tapovan, where they will visit all the important spots and temples related to Lord Ram. The special train has been organized for those people who want to visit important places related to Lord Ram.

The train will have five sleeper class coaches and five-tier III air-conditioned coaches. The journey will be of 17 days and 16 nights. The cost per person for sleeper class is Rs 16,065 and for the tier III AC, the cost per head is Rs 26,775. The registration for the same has been started on the Indian Railways website.