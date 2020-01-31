Type to search

Deshdoot Times DT City News

Traffic routes restored from Ashok Stambh, RK

Nikheel Pardeshi January 31, 2020 9:43 pm
Nashik: The last stage of Nashik Smart City’s Smart Road Project, traffic junction work at Ashok Stambh has been finished. All the connecting roads which were closed during the work have been opened for traffic.

The traffic routes including the road connecting CBS and Mehar with Ashok Stambh, from Vakilwadi to Ashok Satmbh, from Ramwadi to Ashok Stambh, from Gangapur to Ashok Stambh and from Ashok Stambh to Ravivaar Karanja are restored by the traffic police.

The traffic will be moved as per the traditional routes in Ashok Stambh and Ravivar Karanja (RK) area.  The Red Cross signal to RK route, which was made two-way during the Smart Road work, has been restored.

From now on the road will be a single route only which will carry the traffic from RK to Red Cross, towards Shalimar and Mehar Signal. The vehicles are not allowed from opposite side.

