Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
Latest News
State-level lawyers’ conference on Feb 15
Deshdoot Times DT City News

Traffic congestion a regular scene at RK

Nikheel Pardeshi February 4, 2020 9:55 pm
Share

Nashik: Traffic congestion is a regular phenomenon at Ravivar Karanja (RK) which is considered the main market of the city. Ravivar Karanja is among the main chowks in the city.

All the routes heading to Main Road, Gangapur Road, CBS, route heading to Panchavati from CBS via pass through this chowk. As a result, the chowk is witnessing a rush of city buses, trucks carrying goods of businessmen, vehicles of pilgrims. In addition, there is a rush of Nashikites during every festival to buy related items.

The high number of vendors here is a principal reason behind traffic congestion here. Fruit and vegetable sellers sit at east and southern sides of the chowk, while milk and Pani Puri sellers set up their stall at west corner in evening.
Auto rickshaws are seen parked at all four corners of the chowk.

During diwali, Gudhi Padwa, naratrotsav, Dasara, Ganeshotsav and other festivals, it is difficult for people to walk there. As the route heading to Panchavati is narrow and two-way, traffic congestion is seen between Ravivar Chowk to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, stated businessmen here.

Issue of vehicle parking is critical
There is a lord Ganesh temple in Ravivar Karanja Chowk. Devotees gather here to attend prayer in morning and evening. The rush of devotees is seen on the day Sankasta Chaturthi. ong queues are seen outside the temple on the occasion. As there is no facility of vehicle parking, devotees park their vehicles on road, leading to traffic congestion.

If auto rickshaws are parked here in a disciplined way, traffic congestion will be decongested on a large scale. In addition, measures should be taken against those two-wheeler and other vehicles drivers who have parked their vehicles anywhere.
                                                                                                                                   – Sanjay Sanap, businessman
As buyers park their vehicles on the road, there is an obstruction to traffic here. If the parking issue is solved, all the problems will be cleared.
                                                                                                                              – Ramesh Kothari, businessman

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

State-level lawyers’ conference on Feb 15
Nikheel Pardeshi February 4, 2020 10:13 pm
Debentures worth Rs 150 cr to be raised for road and bridge works: Nimse
Nikheel Pardeshi February 4, 2020 10:07 pm
Reconsider a decision about heavy transport, Nashik Transport Association to CP
Nikheel Pardeshi February 4, 2020 10:03 pm
Kusumagraj Pratishtan declares Godavari Gaurav awards
Gaurav Pardeshi February 4, 2020 6:15 am

Leave a Comment

Live Tweets

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM

Related Stories

State-level lawyers’ conference on Feb 15
Debentures worth Rs 150 cr to be raised for road and bridge works: Nimse
Reconsider a decision about heavy transport, Nashik Transport Association to CP
Kusumagraj Pratishtan declares Godavari Gaurav awards

 

From Deshdoot Times

© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!