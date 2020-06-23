Traders in Nashik Road, Panchavati observe bandh

NASHIK :

The eight-day Janata curfew called unanimously by Nashik traders and people received good response on the fourth day on Tuesday. Traders from suburb Nashik Road areas including prime markets of Bytco Point, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Sinnar phata, Deolaligaon and Jail Road have joined the movement against COVID-19.

A four-day bandh in Nashik Road area received an overwhelming response on the first day of complete bandh for four days beginning from Tuesday. Market areas in Deolaligaon, Sinnar Phata, Bytco Chowk area, Muktidham Road, Dutt Mandir Road, Subhash Road, Devi Chowk and Saraf Bazaar were shut.

The decision was taken at a meeting of political office bearers and the office bearers of Nashik Road Wholesale and Retail Traders Association on Sunday.

On the other eight-day bandh in Panchavati area evoked a mixed response on the first day. Traders in Malviya Chowk shut their shops 100%. Some citizens offered a rose flower to those shop owners who were found opening their shops and urged to take part in the bandh.

Citizens and all-party people’s representatives in the area came together and decided to observe bandh from June 23 to 30 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The number of Covid-19 cases is rising in Duttnagar, Phule Nagar, Ram Nagar, Bharadwadi, Konarknagar, Makhmalabad and Madhuban colony area. Currently, around 350 patients have been found in the area.