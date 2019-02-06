TP-Link CPL 2019 cricket matches to begin tomorrow

Nashik: The 6th Edition of TP-Link CPL 2019 (CAN Premier League), a flagship event of Computer Association of Nasik will begin tomorrow (Feb. 8) at Golf Club ground.

Total 8 teams will be participating in league matches and the players are the members of Computer Association or their employees. The league matches will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on February 8, 9 and 10.

The event is sponsored by TP-LINK can be seen live on YouTube. The league have got a support fromTp-Link, Dell, Lenovo, HP, AOC, WD Purple, CP Plus, Dlink, Iball, Logitech, Savex, Data Care Corporation, Avishkar Technologies, Nine Dots and Master Computers.

Daily Deshdoot is a media partner. Every day a lucky draw will be arranged for the visitors and on last day there would a bumper lucky draw where visitors has a chance to win a laptop and many more gifts, said Sharad Mishra, President – Computer Association of Nasik.