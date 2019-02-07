TP-Link CPL 2019 cricket league begins today

Nashik: The 6th Edition of TP-Link CPL 2019 (CAN Premier League), a flagship event of Computer Association of Nasik is beginning today (Feb. 8) at Golf Club ground. Total 8 teams will take part in league matches and the players are the members of Computer Association or their employees.

The league matches will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on February 8, 9 and 10. Daily Deshdoot is a media partner. Meanwhile, the bhoomipoojan of the ground and T-shirt distribution was held on Thursday.

The Association has organised cricket league every year to make members of the Association free of stress, interaction among them and to grow brotherhood among them through the game, informed treasurer Sanjay Chawla.

Every day a lucky draw will be arranged for the visitors and on last day there would a bumper lucky draw where visitors has a chance to win a laptop and many more gifts.

The event is sponsored by TP-LINK can be seen live on YouTube.

The league have got a support fromTp-Link, Dell, Lenovo, HP, AOC, WD Purple, CP Plus, Dlink, Iball, Logitech, Savex, Data Care Corporation, Avishkar Technologies, Nine Dots and Master Computers. Every year Association does various activities for there members and employees. It is working for the betterment of members.